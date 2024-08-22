First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:FMY)

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.95. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $12.57.
About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
