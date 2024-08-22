First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.88

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.88 and traded as high as $32.54. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $32.45, with a volume of 65,099 shares.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.88.

Get First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at about $475,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 6,752 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 232,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Finally, Arkos Global Advisors raised its position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 276,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period.

About First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.