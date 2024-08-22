First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 59.3% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,552,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,391,000 after acquiring an additional 157,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 306,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FPE stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.74. The company had a trading volume of 54,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,847. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.