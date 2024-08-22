First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on September 16th

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has raised its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of FCT stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $10.59.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

