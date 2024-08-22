First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:FTSL)

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL opened at $45.85 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.08.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.