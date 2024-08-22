First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FSMB opened at $19.96 on Thursday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.83.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

