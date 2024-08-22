First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 21st

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of FIXD opened at $44.97 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average of $43.40.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

