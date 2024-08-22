First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $46.07 and last traded at $44.97, with a volume of 46992 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.85.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.