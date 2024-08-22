First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $46.07 and last traded at $44.97, with a volume of 46992 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.85.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

