FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in FirstCash by 62.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $214,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,722,833.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCFS. BTIG Research began coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $117.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.62. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.05 and a 12-month high of $133.64.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Further Reading

