FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a report issued on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

FE opened at $43.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.49. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $43.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 77,928,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,009,615,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773,785 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,517,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,423,000 after acquiring an additional 218,165 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,930,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,908,000 after acquiring an additional 82,482 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,557,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,152,000 after acquiring an additional 69,512 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,454,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,637,000 after acquiring an additional 590,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

