FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) PT Raised to $45.00 at Scotiabank

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.21% from the stock’s current price.

FE has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $43.18 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.49.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1,150.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 1,138.9% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $36,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

