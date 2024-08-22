Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $168.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.89 and its 200 day moving average is $152.79. The firm has a market cap of $98.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $169.77.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,800 shares of company stock worth $11,655,728. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

