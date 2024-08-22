Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Lowered to $85.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut shares of Five Below from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Five Below from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.37.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $80.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.44 and its 200-day moving average is $139.12. Five Below has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $216.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,726,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Five Below by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Five Below by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

