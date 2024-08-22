Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $299.34 million during the quarter.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

VIAAY stock opened at $11.69 on Thursday. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $11.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.2292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This is a boost from Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.

