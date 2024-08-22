Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

Flushing Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years. Flushing Financial has a payout ratio of 83.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Flushing Financial to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.6%.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Flushing Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ FFIC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,639. Flushing Financial has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $396.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $117.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FFIC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Flushing Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Flushing Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Flushing Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flushing Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FFIC

About Flushing Financial

(Get Free Report)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.