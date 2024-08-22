Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Major Shareholder Sells $49,350.00 in Stock

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $49,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,402,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,137,413.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Foot Locker Price Performance

FL stock opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.46. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FL. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 326.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 921,273 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $26,256,000 after purchasing an additional 705,237 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,238,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,900,439 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $72,279,000 after acquiring an additional 557,489 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,005,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 54.3% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 752,320 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $21,441,000 after acquiring an additional 264,598 shares in the last quarter.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Articles

