Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.61 and last traded at $10.70. Approximately 9,150,855 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 54,599,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.48.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 48,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.9% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.