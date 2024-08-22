Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $667.68 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 5.17%.
Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance
Formula Systems (1985) stock opened at $76.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.20. Formula Systems has a 12 month low of $55.97 and a 12 month high of $87.10.
Formula Systems (1985) Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.19%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Formula Systems (1985)
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Top 3 Michael Burry Stock Picks to Watch in 2024
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.