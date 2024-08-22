Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $667.68 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance

Formula Systems (1985) stock opened at $76.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.20. Formula Systems has a 12 month low of $55.97 and a 12 month high of $87.10.

Formula Systems (1985) Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. ( NASDAQ:FORTY Free Report ) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Formula Systems (1985) were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 34.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

