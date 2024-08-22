Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $78.30

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.30, but opened at $76.06. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $76.06, with a volume of 152 shares traded.

Formula Systems (1985) Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.20.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $667.68 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

Formula Systems (1985) Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned about 0.09% of Formula Systems (1985) worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.76% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

