Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Fortune Brands Innovations has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years. Fortune Brands Innovations has a payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fortune Brands Innovations to earn $4.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

FBIN opened at $79.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.58. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $84.92.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FBIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.20.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

