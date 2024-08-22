Foundation Mastercard Sells 109,000 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.45, for a total transaction of $50,952,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,924,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,970,017,774.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mastercard alerts:

On Friday, August 16th, Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total value of $62,540,220.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Foundation Mastercard sold 131,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $60,189,260.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.07, for a total transaction of $50,068,770.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Foundation Mastercard sold 107,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.98, for a total transaction of $47,719,860.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.63, for a total transaction of $51,461,080.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.09, for a total value of $48,069,720.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Foundation Mastercard sold 113,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.85, for a total value of $50,607,050.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Foundation Mastercard sold 115,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.63, for a total value of $51,822,450.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Foundation Mastercard sold 115,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.11, for a total transaction of $51,187,650.00.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MA opened at $467.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $434.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $449.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $490.00.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $451,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mastercard

About Mastercard

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.