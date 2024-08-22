Francis P. Patchel Sells 13,107 Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) CFO Francis P. Patchel sold 13,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $85,850.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,209.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Backblaze Price Performance

Shares of Backblaze stock opened at $6.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $266.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $8.05. Backblaze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $31.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.93 million. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 48.62% and a negative return on equity of 105.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLZE. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Backblaze from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Backblaze from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Backblaze

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Backblaze in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Backblaze in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Backblaze in the first quarter worth $154,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Backblaze in the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Backblaze by 165.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

