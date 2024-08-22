Frank S. Lucente Sells 5,000 Shares of Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA) Stock

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) Director Frank S. Lucente sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 287,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,957,511.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Energy Services of America Stock Down 8.7 %
Energy Services of America stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average is $7.52. Energy Services of America Co. has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $10.94.
Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.23 million.
Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.
