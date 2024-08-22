Franklin Resources Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 6,083 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 242% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,779 put options.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In other news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 88,703,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,432,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 6.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,841 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.3% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,876 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,708 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:BEN traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.42. The stock had a trading volume of 692,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,803. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.71. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

