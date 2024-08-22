Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL) Trading 3.5% Higher

Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.17. Approximately 2,132 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 14,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

Franklin Wireless Stock Up 3.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $49.14 million, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Wireless

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin Wireless stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL – Free Report) by 74.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,469 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.35% of Franklin Wireless worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect.

