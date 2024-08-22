Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at Oppenheimer

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $4.50 to $3.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital cut their target price on Freightos from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Freightos alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRGO

Freightos Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRGO opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31. Freightos has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of -0.45.

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 million. Freightos had a negative return on equity of 19.04% and a negative net margin of 99.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Freightos will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freightos

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Freightos stock. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,771,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,000. M&G Plc owned approximately 3.70% of Freightos at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Freightos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. It operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. The company also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freightos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freightos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.