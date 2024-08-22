Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.99

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.99 and last traded at $27.54, with a volume of 3721 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.35 and a beta of 0.44.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is presently -196.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas acquired 2,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,059.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,059.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Cloyd sold 1,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $45,940.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,513.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,406 shares of company stock valued at $286,995. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 477,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,543,000 after acquiring an additional 247,702 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 681,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,887,000 after acquiring an additional 156,344 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,600,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,194,000 after purchasing an additional 143,363 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 17.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,906,000 after purchasing an additional 94,854 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 31.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 370,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 88,498 shares during the period. 64.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

