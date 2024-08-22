Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX) versus Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Financial Review

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Cellectis has a beta of 3.1, suggesting that its stock price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cellectis and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis $13.03 million 10.05 -$101.06 million ($1.29) -1.83 Fresh Tracks Therapeutics $8.01 million 0.66 -$5.69 million ($1.41) -0.62

Analyst Ratings

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cellectis. Cellectis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cellectis and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis 0 0 2 0 3.00 Fresh Tracks Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cellectis presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 239.70%. Given Cellectis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cellectis is more favorable than Fresh Tracks Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Cellectis and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis -529.81% -67.41% -20.83% Fresh Tracks Therapeutics N/A -60.83% -50.73%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.9% of Cellectis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Cellectis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cellectis beats Fresh Tracks Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cellectis

Cellectis S.A., a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. It also develops UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; UCARTCS1 and ALLO-605 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; ALLO-316 for renal cell carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART 20×22 for relapsed or refractory B-Cell NHL. The company has strategic alliances with Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. and Les Laboratoires Servier; research collaboration and exclusive license agreement with Iovance Biotherapeutics; and collaboration and license agreement with Cytovia, as well as a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca to develop novel cell and gene therapy candidate products. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

