Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.60.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Freshpet from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $792,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,333.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of FRPT opened at $132.80 on Thursday. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $136.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.70 and a 200-day moving average of $117.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 737.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.99 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

