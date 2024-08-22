FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNOV. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 521,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,187,000 after purchasing an additional 29,077 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNOV stock opened at $46.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $646.52 million, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.06.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

