fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Insider Buying Activity

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. Approximately 6,623,706 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 10,494,987 shares.The stock last traded at $1.68 and had previously closed at $1.80.

Specifically, Director Neil Glat bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FUBO shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2.90 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of fuboTV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $607.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in fuboTV by 224.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 39,194 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Finally, Power Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

