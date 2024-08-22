fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Insider Buying Activity

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday following insider buying activity. Approximately 6,623,706 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 10,494,987 shares.The stock last traded at $1.68 and had previously closed at $1.80.

Specifically, Director Neil Glat acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of fuboTV in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2.90 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, fuboTV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

fuboTV Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $607.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Power Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

