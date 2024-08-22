Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) COO John Ferrucci Sells 8,328 Shares of Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) COO John Ferrucci sold 8,328 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $41,390.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Ferrucci also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

On Thursday, August 15th, John Ferrucci sold 18,499 shares of Full House Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $92,495.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, John Ferrucci sold 1,501 shares of Full House Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $7,595.06.

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

Full House Resorts stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.03. 1,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,331. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $174.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.10 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Full House Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 19,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 37.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FLL shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Full House Resorts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. B. Riley started coverage on Full House Resorts in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Full House Resorts

About Full House Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.