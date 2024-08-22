Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,522 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Futu were worth $6,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Futu by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 597,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 112,497 shares during the last quarter. HCEP Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Futu by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after acquiring an additional 109,499 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,472,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Futu by 889.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 197,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at $8,933,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $62.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $81.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.45.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $331.27 million during the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 40.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Futu from $77.60 to $80.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

