Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,157,204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 1,436,886 shares.The stock last traded at $60.18 and had previously closed at $62.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FUTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Futu from $77.60 to $80.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Get Futu alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Futu

Futu Trading Up 5.0 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 40.86%. The company had revenue of $331.27 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

About Futu

(Get Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.