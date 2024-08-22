Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Trading Up 5.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $77.60 to $80.20. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Futu traded as high as $63.44 and last traded at $63.26. Approximately 533,587 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,446,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.71.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Futu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Futu by 27.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in Futu in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,133,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.45.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $331.27 million for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 40.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

