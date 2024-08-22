FY2024 Earnings Estimate for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Issued By Cormark

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, August 20th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.02 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.91. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $8.40 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2025 earnings at $8.36 EPS.

TD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$93.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$83.50 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.90.

TD stock opened at C$81.29 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$73.67 and a twelve month high of C$86.89. The firm has a market cap of C$143.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$77.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$78.71.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.84 by C$0.20. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of C$13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.38 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

