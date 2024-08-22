FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN) Issued By Cormark

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Aris Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Aris Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

NYSE:ARMN opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.15 million and a PE ratio of 93.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82. Aris Mining has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $4.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Aris Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Aris Mining by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,410,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 435,277 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aris Mining by 192.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,908,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,400 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aris Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Aris Mining by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,509,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after purchasing an additional 414,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

