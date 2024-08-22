FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN) Issued By Cormark

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Aris Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Aris Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.
Aris Mining Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE:ARMN opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.15 million and a PE ratio of 93.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82. Aris Mining has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $4.70.
Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.
