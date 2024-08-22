FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Issued By Zacks Research

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Energizer in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the company will earn $3.27 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.21. The consensus estimate for Energizer’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Energizer’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.86 million. Energizer had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 119.16%. Energizer’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Shares of ENR opened at $30.02 on Thursday. Energizer has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $36.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average is $29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Energizer by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 100.84%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

