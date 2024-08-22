FY2024 EPS Estimates for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Raised by Analyst

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Addus HomeCare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 20th. William Blair analyst J. Haase now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.63 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.38. The consensus estimate for Addus HomeCare’s current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s FY2025 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.57.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $132.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.38 and its 200-day moving average is $108.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $133.25.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.90 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Addus HomeCare

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $25,200.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,500.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 18.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 1.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at $1,624,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 412.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,739,000 after acquiring an additional 254,705 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

