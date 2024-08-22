FY2024 EPS Estimates for Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP) Boosted by Ventum Cap Mkts

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Atlas Engineered Products in a report released on Monday, August 19th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Semple now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atlas Engineered Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$9.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.20 million. Atlas Engineered Products had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 2.90%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Atlas Engineered Products from C$2.20 to C$2.10 in a report on Tuesday. Clarus Securities raised shares of Atlas Engineered Products to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Atlas Engineered Products Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at C$1.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$76.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 4.16. Atlas Engineered Products has a one year low of C$0.93 and a one year high of C$1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.43.

Atlas Engineered Products Company Profile

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

