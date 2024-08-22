FY2024 EPS Estimates for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Boosted by Zacks Research

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Cencora in a report released on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the company will earn $13.59 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.41. The consensus estimate for Cencora’s current full-year earnings is $13.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cencora’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.85 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.63.

Cencora stock opened at $239.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.58 and its 200 day moving average is $232.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Cencora has a 52-week low of $171.65 and a 52-week high of $247.66.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. Cencora’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,970.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,970.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,388,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,479,366 shares of company stock worth $1,076,666,297. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

