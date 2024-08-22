FY2024 EPS Estimates for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Lowered by Zacks Research

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.24. The consensus estimate for Central Garden & Pet’s current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

NASDAQ:CENT opened at $39.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.12.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $996.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 24,575 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 169,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Garden & Pet

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $25,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,189,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,123,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Central Garden & Pet news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $25,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,189,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,123,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,486 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $48,740.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,370.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 703,986 shares of company stock worth $25,509,441 in the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

