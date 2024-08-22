FY2024 EPS Estimates for Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Increased by Analyst

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Cocrystal Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.12) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.15). The consensus estimate for Cocrystal Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.02) per share.

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Cocrystal Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of COCP opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. Cocrystal Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $3.24.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02).

About Cocrystal Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, norovirus, and respiratory virus infections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.