FY2024 EPS Estimates for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report issued on Monday, August 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $3.47 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.18. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

HP opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.23. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $697.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.78 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 12,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 26.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 109,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

