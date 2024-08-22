FY2024 EPS Estimates for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Raised by Seaport Res Ptn

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Kadant in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $9.91 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.86. The consensus estimate for Kadant’s current full-year earnings is $9.92 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.66 EPS.

Get Kadant alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KAI. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Kadant from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Kadant Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE KAI opened at $312.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Kadant has a 52 week low of $210.44 and a 52 week high of $363.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $309.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.52.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.38. Kadant had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kadant

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Kadant in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kadant in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kadant by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kadant by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kadant

In other Kadant news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total value of $310,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,708.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

(Get Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.