FY2024 EPS Estimates for Lantronix, Inc. Lowered by Roth Capital (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Lantronix in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Lantronix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Lantronix’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Lantronix alerts:

LTRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Lantronix from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantronix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Lantronix Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Lantronix stock opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Lantronix has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $135.66 million, a PE ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTRX. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lantronix by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,622,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 165,711 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 131,476 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd increased its position in Lantronix by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,321,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after buying an additional 182,552 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 18.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,022,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 159,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Lantronix by 17.6% in the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantronix

In other news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 23,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $96,753.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,381,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,741,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lantronix

(Get Free Report)

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.