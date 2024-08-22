FY2024 EPS Estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Decreased by Analyst

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) – Cormark reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.80. The consensus estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $3.99 per share.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$252.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$253.47 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.04%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$28.24.

Shares of TSE LB opened at C$26.39 on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$24.45 and a 52-week high of C$39.37. The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -94.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -671.43%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

