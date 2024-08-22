FY2024 EPS Estimates for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Lowered by Analyst

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spire in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.23 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.33. The consensus estimate for Spire’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Spire’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $65.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.74 and a 200 day moving average of $61.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.51. Spire has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $68.02.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $414.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Spire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Spire news, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.83 per share, for a total transaction of $107,235.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.83 per share, with a total value of $107,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maria V. Fogarty sold 6,590 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $429,338.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 76.26%.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

