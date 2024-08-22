FY2024 EPS Estimates for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Lowered by Analyst

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of uniQure in a report issued on Tuesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($4.84) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.81). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($4.04) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for uniQure’s FY2025 earnings at ($4.33) EPS.

QURE has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of uniQure from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

uniQure Stock Up 3.7 %

uniQure stock opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.65. uniQure has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $11.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at $26,572,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 11.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,072,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 109,740 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in uniQure by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 736,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 30,054 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 640,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 61,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 613,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 350,291 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

